Real estate tycoons arrested for ₹1,100 crore homebuyers' fraud

Projects launched between 2008-2011, still not completed

After buyers complained to police in Delhi and Haryana, the ED stepped in and seized assets worth nearly ₹682 crore in 2024—including big land parcels in Gurugram.

Projects like Project Edge, Project Skyz, and Ramprastha City were launched way back between 2008 and 2011 but are still incomplete.

For many young buyers hoping to own their first home, these delays have meant years of uncertainty and financial loss.

