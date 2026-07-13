RedBus, Bharmani Travels ordered to pay ₹10,000 over 17-minute cancelation
Business
RedBus and Bharmani Travels have been ordered to pay ₹10,000 after canceling a traveler's confirmed bus ticket just 17 minutes before departure.
Jayant Patial had booked his Palampur-to-Delhi ride for ₹600, only to find no bus waiting when he showed up.
Consumer commission: platforms cannot dodge responsibility
The consumer commission called out RedBus for listing busses that don't actually exist and criticized Bharmani Travels for not running the scheduled service.
The commission ordered the companies to pay ₹10,000, for which they are jointly and severally liable, for causing mental harassment and legal trouble.
The ruling also sets a clear message: online booking platforms can't dodge responsibility if they cancel on you last minute.