Rediff.com IPO coincides with new 0.4% MDR from October 15
Business
Rediff.com is gearing up for its IPO, and the timing couldn't be better.
Starting October 15, the government's framework levies a 0.4% MDR on select high-value UPI merchant transactions, giving RediffPay (Rediff's UPI app) a shot at finally earning from these transactions just as it hits the market.
Industry estimates ₹22,000cr UPI revenue pool
With this new fee structure, Rediff.com could see fresh revenue flowing in.
Industry estimates say the UPI ecosystem could create a revenue pool of up to around ₹22,000 crore by FY28, while payer-side TPAPs could capture roughly 8 basis points of the 40-bps pool.
The IPO aims to raise ₹600 crore to ₹800 crore.