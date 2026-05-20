Redseer forecasts AI driven 79 million sqft India office demand

Indian flexible workspaces triple since 2020

India's flexible workspace market has tripled since 2020, jumping from 33 million to over 103 million square feet by 2025.

The trend isn't slowing down: 82% of businesses plan to use even more flexible spaces soon.

With AI-led hiring on the rise, these setups could make up nearly one-third of all flexible seat demand by 2030.

As Chhavi Singh, Associate Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants, puts it, flexible spaces are now enterprise infrastructure for companies wanting to thrive in the AI era.