Reed Hastings says humanities vital as AI grows smarter

Hastings funds Bowdoin AI initiative $50 million

With tech giants like Microsoft and Meta cutting jobs thanks to AI, there's real anxiety about what careers are safe.

But Hastings still sees a need for software developers — and believes humanities will play a bigger role too.

He's already put $50 million into Bowdoin College to establish the Hastings Initiative for AI and Humanity, which will help the college hire 10 new faculty members and fund research on AI's impact on society, saying the next 20 years could bring huge changes (and opportunities) for everyone.