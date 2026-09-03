Rekha Gupta's government clears Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026
Delhi just cleared the Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, aiming to make starting and running a business in the city way simpler.
Approved under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, September 1, this bill promises a single-window online system for approvals, registrations, no-objection certificates, licenses, and other clearances; no more hopping between offices.
Self-declaration, automatic approvals, DSIIDC nodal agency
The bill brings in self-declaration for low-risk activities, automatic approvals if officials take too long, and gets rid of duplicate paperwork if you're already registered under the GST or the MSMED Act.
Routine inspections are paused for three years unless there's a real complaint. Plus, you'll only need to submit documents once: the DSIIDC will function as the single nodal agency for business approvals.