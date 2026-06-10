Reliance 4IR, Mahadev Realtors win Andheri West Juhu Galli redevelopment

Reliance consortium commits 700cr transit rent

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority picked Reliance's team after a bidding war with JSW and Shapoorji Pallonji.

The consortium will provide a cumulative transit rent commitment of about ₹700 crore for the next two years, plus a further one year's transit rent through post-dated cheques, and put down a ₹100 crore performance guarantee.

Besides new homes, expect open spaces, better infrastructure, and upgraded amenities, all set to give both locals and Mumbai a major boost.