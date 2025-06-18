Reliance, Dassault partner to manufacture Falcon 2000 jets in India
What's the story
Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL), a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure, has announced a strategic partnership with French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation.
The collaboration will see the production of Falcon 2000 business executive jets in India for global markets.
The announcement was made earlier today at the Paris Air Show.
This is the first time that Falcon 2000 jets will be manufactured outside France, marking a major milestone in India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.
Manufacturing hub
Assembly line to be set up in Nagpur
The strategic partnership will set up a final assembly line for the Falcon 2000 jets in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
This facility will make India a key center for high-end business jet production, catering to both domestic and international markets.
The first 'Made in India' Falcon 2000 jet is expected to take flight from Indian soil by 2028.
Strategic role
DRAL will serve as a center of excellence
Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), the joint venture between Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure, will be at the forefront of this initiative.
DRAL will serve as a Center of Excellence (CoE) for the entire Falcon series of business jets, including Falcon 6X and 8X assembly programs.
This will be Dassault Aviation's first CoE outside France.
Expanded operations
What will DRAL take care of?
In addition to the final assembly of Falcon 2000, Dassault Aviation will transfer the assembly of the front section of Falcon 8X and 6X aircraft to DRAL.
The latter will also take care of wing assembly and complete fuselage for the Falcon 2000.
These expanded operations are key steps toward achieving the milestone for first Indian-made Falcon by 2028.
Economic impact
Partnership expected to generate numerous job opportunities
The partnership is expected to create a lot of jobs, with DRAL planning to hire hundreds of engineers and technicians in the next decade.
This growth highlights Dassault Aviation's commitment toward strengthening India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.
The new final assembly line is expected to meet the growing demand for business jets in Indian and international markets.