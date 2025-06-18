What's the story

Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL), a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure, has announced a strategic partnership with French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation.

The collaboration will see the production of Falcon 2000 business executive jets in India for global markets.

The announcement was made earlier today at the Paris Air Show.

This is the first time that Falcon 2000 jets will be manufactured outside France, marking a major milestone in India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.