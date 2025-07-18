Next Article
Reliance buys Kelvinator to boost consumer durables play
Reliance Retail just bought Kelvinator, the classic brand famous for cool fridges back in the day.
With this move, Reliance wants to make quality appliances more accessible and strengthen its spot in India's fast-growing consumer durables market.
Reliance's reach will help Kelvinator grow, says Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani called the deal a big step toward bringing global innovation home, saying Reliance's huge reach will help Kelvinator grow.
The plan is to offer more choices—especially in premium appliances—so shoppers get better options and the market keeps expanding.