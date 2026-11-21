Reliance Consumer Products opens Asia's largest beverage plant in Orvakal
Reliance Consumer Products has kicked off operations at Asia's largest beverage facility in Orvakal, Andhra Pradesh.
Commissioned by Reliance Consumer Products, the massive plant was built in just a year and now rolls out Campa Cola, juices, and packaged water for both India and abroad.
Plant to create 1,200 direct jobs
This new plant is set to create about 1,200 direct jobs, and even more through related sectors like logistics and agriculture.
The project also brings back the classic Campa brand while giving the local economy a major push.
Leaders say it's a big step for Andhra Pradesh as it aims to support homegrown brands.