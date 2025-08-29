Next Article
Reliance, Google Cloud to set up AI cloud region in India
Reliance Industries and Google Cloud are joining forces to set up a new AI-focused cloud region in Jamnagar, India.
The idea is to help India step up as a global player in artificial intelligence.
Google will provide the AI tech, while Reliance handles the infrastructure using renewable energy provided by Reliance and connected through Jio's digital network.
Jamnagar facility to connect cities like Mumbai and Delhi
The Jamnagar facility will feature an advanced AI hypercomputer and connect cities like Mumbai and Delhi through Jio's fiber network, making digital access faster and smarter.
This move isn't just about tech upgrades—it could power everything from retail to startups with next-gen AI tools, making it easier for businesses and public services across India to innovate and grow.