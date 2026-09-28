Reliance planning to raise $1B via asset-backed securities
What's the story
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group is looking to raise up to $1 billion through asset-backed securities (ABS), people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The move could be one of the largest ABS transactions in India this year. The securities will be backed by rental receivables from group companies such as Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.
Transaction specifics
Barclays is the sole arranger for this deal
The ABS notes are due in five years and will carry a coupon rate of 8.35%-8.40%.
Barclays Plc is the sole arranger for this deal.
This isn't Reliance's first time in the ABS market; in September 2025, it raised ₹21,000 crore through such notes in one of India's largest transactions of its kind.
Fundraising efforts
Deal to supplement Reliance's recent fundraising efforts
The ABS deal will contribute to Reliance's recent fundraising activities.
In mid-September, RIL raised ₹12,000 crore through five-year bonds with a coupon rate of 7.47%.
The company also plans to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through 10-year notes with a coupon rate of 7.90%, possibly as early as this week.
Market influence
Proposed deal to enhance India's ABS market
The proposed ABS deal has a minimum size of ₹5,000 crore, with an option to retain subscriptions of another ₹5,000 crore.
This transaction will give investors a chance to buy top-rated asset-backed securities in a market dominated by non-banking financiers.
It will also further boost India's ABS market, which hit a record ₹1.53 lakh crore in the fiscal year ending March 31.