Reliance is the only Indian firm among top-30 tech powerhouses
What's the story
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has made it to the Global Tech Top 30 list by American venture capitalist and former Wall Street securities analyst Mary Meeker, becoming the only Indian company to do so.
The list is mostly dominated by global tech giants, and previously recognized RIL as the sole Indian firm in the top 30 most valuable global tech companies, owing to its work in artificial intelligence (AI).
Global players
List is dominated by US-based companies
The top five companies in Meeker's Global Tech Top 30 are all US-based: Microsoft, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet.
Other companies on the list are from China, Taiwan, the Netherlands, and South Korea.
Despite being ranked lower than these tech giants with a market cap of $216 billion (approximately ₹17.8 lakh crore), Reliance's contribution to India's tech revolution is undeniable.
Business growth
First Indian company with ₹10L crore net worth
Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to cross a net worth of ₹10 lakh crore (approximately $120 billion).
For the January-March 2025 quarter, RIL posted a consolidated revenue growth of 10.51% to ₹2.61 lakh crore.
This was driven by strong performances in digital services and retail, which offset challenges in the energy segment.
Information
Jio Platforms is world's largest data company
Reliance's digital arm, Jio Platforms, has become the world's largest data company with 191 million 5G users. Its media and entertainment venture, JioHotstar, became India's largest media and entertainment company. It also has the world's second-largest paid-user base.