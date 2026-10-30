Reliance Industries posts over ₹50,000cr H1 profit on O2C strength
Reliance Industries just hit a big milestone: over ₹50,000 crore in profit for the first half of this financial year.
Even with global energy markets being unpredictable, RIL's revenue jumped 28% to more than ₹3.6 lakh crore, and net profit rose 34% to ₹29,550 crore.
The real MVP here was their oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, which was a key contributor to this growth.
Reliance O2C, Jio Platforms, retail expand
RIL's O2C segment saw a huge 44.2% boost in revenue thanks to high crude prices.
Jio Platforms also had a strong showing after its stock market listing, with profits up 13.7%.
Meanwhile, Reliance Retail kept expanding, even with inflation pressures, opening 303 new stores and now operating 19,947 locations across India.
All in all, it's been a solid run for Reliance on multiple fronts.