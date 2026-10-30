Reliance Industries posts over ₹50,000cr H1 profit on O2C strength

Reliance Industries just hit a big milestone: over ₹50,000 crore in profit for the first half of this financial year.

Even with global energy markets being unpredictable, RIL's revenue jumped 28% to more than ₹3.6 lakh crore, and net profit rose 34% to ₹29,550 crore.

The real MVP here was their oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, which was a key contributor to this growth.