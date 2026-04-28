Reliance Industries to invest ₹1.6L/cr in Visakhapatnam AI data center

Reliance to invest ₹51,300cr in renewables

Set to be even bigger than Google's nearby data center, Reliance has sought 935 acres for the project close to Bhogapuram's new airport.

It's part of Andhra Pradesh's push to become a major tech hub, with other companies like Sify joining in with MoUs signed for data centers totaling 5.6 GW.

Plus, Reliance is also investing ₹51,300 crore more into renewable energy here—so it's a big win for both tech growth and clean energy in the state.