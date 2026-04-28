Reliance Industries to invest ₹1.6L/cr in Visakhapatnam AI data center
Reliance Industries is putting ₹1.6 lakh crore (over $17 billion) into a massive new data center cluster in Visakhapatnam.
This 1.5-gigawatt facility will be an AI-focused data center cluster and its own solar and battery power, rolling out in three phases: first 500 MW by October 2028, and the rest by 2030.
Reliance to invest ₹51,300cr in renewables
Set to be even bigger than Google's nearby data center, Reliance has sought 935 acres for the project close to Bhogapuram's new airport.
It's part of Andhra Pradesh's push to become a major tech hub, with other companies like Sify joining in with MoUs signed for data centers totaling 5.6 GW.
Plus, Reliance is also investing ₹51,300 crore more into renewable energy here—so it's a big win for both tech growth and clean energy in the state.