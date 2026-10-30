Reliance Industries to raise up to ₹15,000cr via private NCDs
Business
Reliance Industries (RIL) just announced it is planning to raise up to ₹15,000 crore by issuing listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable nonconvertible debentures (NCDs), in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.
This move follows a strong quarter, with RIL's consolidated net profit jumping 41% year-over-year.
Reliance Industries revenue ₹3.32L/cr up 29%
RIL's revenue for the September quarter hit ₹3.32 lakh crore, a 29% increase, mainly powered by its oil-to-chemicals and Jio arms.
The company credits its steady focus on India and tight operations for this growth, even as global markets stay unpredictable.
With outstanding NCDs already at about ₹39,389 crore, this fundraising helps RIL while navigating economic ups and downs.