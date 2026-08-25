Reliance Industries to use Andhra Pradesh coal for aluminum
Business
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is eyeing the aluminum business, hoping to boost profits from its coal gasification projects.
The plan? Use fuel from its own coal blocks in Andhra Pradesh to power metal production, a move that could shake up the industry.
Reliance bids Odisha bauxite Adani $11.5B
Reliance has bid for a massive bauxite block in Odisha, while Adani announced a huge $11.5 billion investment in aluminum there.
With India's demand for aluminum set to jump nearly fivefold by FY47, Reliance could become a major new player alongside giants like Vedanta and Hindalco.
For anyone watching India's business scene, this rivalry is one to keep an eye on.