Reliance is giving you a dividend: Check eligibility, payment dates

If you hold physical shares, Reliance wants you to update your PAN, contact info, bank details, and signature (thanks SEBI rules). You'll also need to submit Form ISR-1 through KFin Technologies. If your shares are digital (demat), just double-check your bank details with your Depository Participant so there are no hiccups.

AGM alert! It's happening on August 29 at 2pm IST

Reliance's big annual meeting is happening online again on August 29 at 2pm IST.

All the important docs and login info will land in your inbox if your email's registered—or check their website or stock exchanges for updates.

Just log in with the details from the AGM notice to join in from anywhere.