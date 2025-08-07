Reliance is giving you a dividend: Check eligibility, payment dates
Reliance Industries is rewarding its shareholders with a dividend for the year ending March 2025.
If you want in, make sure you're listed as a shareholder by August 14, 2025—the official record date.
The cash should hit your account within a week after their AGM on August 29.
If you own physical shares, here's what to do
If you hold physical shares, Reliance wants you to update your PAN, contact info, bank details, and signature (thanks SEBI rules). You'll also need to submit Form ISR-1 through KFin Technologies.
If your shares are digital (demat), just double-check your bank details with your Depository Participant so there are no hiccups.
AGM alert! It's happening on August 29 at 2pm IST
Reliance's big annual meeting is happening online again on August 29 at 2pm IST.
All the important docs and login info will land in your inbox if your email's registered—or check their website or stock exchanges for updates.
Just log in with the details from the AGM notice to join in from anywhere.