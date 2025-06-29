Reliance may soon become the top oil refiner in India 

Russian oil giant Rosneft is in preliminary talks with Reliance Industries to sell its 49.13% stake in Nayara Energy, sources familiar with the matter told ET. Nayara operates a 20-million ton-per-year refinery and runs 6,750 petrol pumps across India. The deal could make Reliance India's top oil refiner, surpassing state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and give it a strong foothold in fuel marketing.

Sanction impact Why Rosneft is looking to exit Nayara The talks come as Rosneft looks to exit Nayara due to Western sanctions that restrict its ability to repatriate full earnings from India operations. The company is seeking a buyer with significant overseas earnings or an international firm capable of quick overseas payouts for the stake. Reliance, being a major operator, fits this profile with its substantial overseas income.

Company statement Here's what Reliance had to say When asked about the potential acquisition of Nayara, a Reliance spokesperson said, "As a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumors." However, they did add that "Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis." The spokesperson also assured that any necessary disclosures will be made in compliance with their obligations under SEBI regulations and agreements with stock exchanges.

Operational hurdles Rosneft acquired Essar Oil in a $12.9B deal Rosneft acquired Essar Oil in a $12.9-billion deal in 2017, which was later renamed Nayara Energy. However, the company has been unable to reap full financial benefits from its Indian operations due to international sanctions. These restrictions have also hindered Rosneft's ability to repatriate earnings from these operations. The Russian giant plans to exit Nayara and is looking for potential buyers.

Stake distribution UCP also selling its 24.5% stake in Nayara Along with Rosneft, UCP Investment Group, a leading Russian financial firm, is also selling its 24.5% stake in Nayara. The remaining ownership of Nayara is held by Trafigura Group (24.5%) and a group of retail shareholders. Potential buyers for the stakes include Reliance Industries, Adani Group, Saudi Aramco, and state-owned ONGC/IOC combine among others.