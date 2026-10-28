Reliance overtakes Tata as India's most valuable group

Jio Platforms' stock market debut has also pushed it into the elite club of companies valued at over ₹10 lakh crore.

With a market capitalization of ₹12.5 lakh crore, Jio Platforms is now India's second-most valuable listed company after its parent company, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

The development also reshuffles the rankings in the telecom sector, with Bharti Airtel now in third place.