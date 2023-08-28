Reliance's much anticipated AGM starts 2pm today: What to expect

Written by Athik Saleh August 28, 2023 | 10:36 am 2 min read

Investors and market observers eagerly await the Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2023. Major announcements are expected from the conglomerate, including updates on the Reliance Jio IPO, Reliance Retail IPO, Jio 5G rollout, and green energy business. These revelations will offer valuable insights into the company's future plans and growth strategies. The announcements are expected to impact Reliance's performance in the stock market.

Reliance could reveal key details about Jio and Retail's IPO

The demerger of Jio Financial Services Ltd. has heightened expectations for the IPO of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. Market experts believe this move signals the company's intent to unlock value and attract more investments. The AGM may provide further clarity on these IPO plans, including the timeline for the listing of Reliance Retail. Although groundwork has begun, Reliance Retail's IPO size of $100 billion poses a challenge. RIL may sell an additional 8-10% in Reliance Retail before the IPO.

Conglomerate is expected to talk about green energy business

In addition to IPO updates, market experts anticipate announcements regarding Jio Financial Services Ltd. following its listing. Information on the 5G launch and green energy business will also be closely watched, as these updates will shed light on Reliance's progress in its commitment to achieve net carbon zero by 2035. Overall, the Reliance AGM 2023 promises to be an eventful occasion, with several significant announcements expected from Mukesh Ambani.

How to watch the Reliance AGM?

The Reliance AGM 2023 will start at 2:00pm today. It will be held via video conferencing. You can watch it on the Jio.com. The link to the meeting is https://jiomeet.jio.com/meetingportal/rilagm/joinmeeting. You can join the meeting 30 minutes ahead of the start time.

