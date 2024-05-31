Next Article

JioFinance app offers easy money management

JioFinance app debuts with UPI, digital banking, bill payment services

By Mudit Dube 04:42 pm May 31, 202404:42 pm

What's the story Reliance-owned Jio Financial Services Ltd has announced the beta launch of its new 'JioFinance' app. The platform is designed to cater to users with varying levels of financial technology familiarity, offering a platform for easy money management. Key features of the app include digital banking, UPI transactions, bill settlements, insurance advisory and a consolidated view of accounts and savings within one application.

Company vision

JioFinance app aims to redefine personal finance management

A company spokesperson expressed enthusiasm about the new product, stating, "We're excited to introduce the 'JioFinance' app to the market. A platform that aims to redefine how individuals manage their finances today." The company's goal is to simplify all finance-related tasks on a single platform for users across all demographics. The offerings include lending, investment, insurance, payments & transactions with an aim to make financial services more transparent, affordable, and intuitive.

Future plans

JioFinance beta launch invites user feedback

The beta launch of JioFinance encourages users to provide feedback for an optimized digital banking experience. The company plans future updates to expand loan solutions, starting with loans on mutual funds and gradually introducing home loans. Another key feature is instant digital account opening, which allows users swift access to banking services.