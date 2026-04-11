Reliance seeks approval to import Iranian oil before waiver ends
Business
Reliance Industries, which runs the world's largest refinery, is looking for government approval to import oil from Iran before a key US sanctions waiver ends on April 19.
A person familiar with the matter said the company will stick to both US and Indian rules while navigating these changes.
India clears tankers for Iranian crude
India has been ramping up Russian oil imports and recently started buying some energy from Iran again, even though sanctions have limited this since 2019.
To make this possible, the shipping ministry just cleared four international tankers to transport Iranian crude.
Reliance's past experience sourcing oil from sanctioned countries like Venezuela could help it manage these tricky waters.