Reliance to build world's largest solar park in Gujarat
Reliance Industries is about to set up a massive solar park in Kutch, Gujarat—think 5,50,000 acres big.
The project could power nearly 10% of India's future electricity needs and will have battery storage to keep the renewable energy flowing day and night.
While the final capacity isn't out yet, experts say it'll likely top 10 gigawatts.
Project will help Reliance produce green hydrogen
This solar park is key to Reliance's plan to make green hydrogen and other clean fuels like ammonia, methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel.
By connecting its Jamnagar and Kandla sites with this new project, Reliance wants to produce up to 3 million tons of green hydrogen equivalent each year by 2032.
Plus, with strong government support and funding for solar manufacturing under national schemes, they're aiming high for India's green energy future.