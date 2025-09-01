Reliance to build world's largest solar park in Gujarat

Project will help Reliance produce green hydrogen

This solar park is key to Reliance's plan to make green hydrogen and other clean fuels like ammonia, methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel.

By connecting its Jamnagar and Kandla sites with this new project, Reliance wants to produce up to 3 million tons of green hydrogen equivalent each year by 2032.

Plus, with strong government support and funding for solar manufacturing under national schemes, they're aiming high for India's green energy future.