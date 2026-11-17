Reliance to invest ₹15,000cr in 100 biogas plants by 2030
Reliance Industries is putting ₹15,000 crore ($1.6 billion) into building about 100 new biogas plants by 2030.
These plants will turn farm waste into about 5 million cubic meters of gas every day, giving a major boost to Reliance's green energy plans.
CFO Vikas Rathi said Reliance plans to set up about 100 compressed biogas plants by 2030 and produce about 5 million cubic meters per day of gas using agricultural residue.
Reliance runs 45 biogas plants
Right now, Reliance runs 45 biogas plants but wants to triple output by adding 10 more plants by March 2027 and eventually hit the big 100.
The biogas they make already helps power homes and small businesses across 10 states.
By focusing on areas with plenty of farm leftovers, Reliance hopes to help India cut down on fossil fuels and reach its goal of making gas a bigger part of the country's energy mix by 2030.