Reliance Industries is putting ₹15,000 crore ($1.6 billion) into building about 100 new biogas plants by 2030.

These plants will turn farm waste into about 5 million cubic meters of gas every day, giving a major boost to Reliance's green energy plans.

CFO Vikas Rathi said Reliance plans to set up about 100 compressed biogas plants by 2030 and produce about 5 million cubic meters per day of gas using agricultural residue.