Reliance to spend billions on LEO satellites via Jio Platforms
Business
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is gearing up to spend billions of dollars on launching low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, with Jio Platforms leading the charge.
Its goal? To take on global giants like Starlink and Amazon Leo, while building satellites, launches, payloads and user terminals.
Reliance in talks for orbital slots
This move lines up with India's push for homegrown satellite networks, aiming to boost digital independence and keep data secure from foreign companies.
Reliance is already talking to government bodies about getting the right orbital slots and may even buy existing satellite firms to speed things up.
If all goes well, this could mean better privacy, stronger infrastructure, and a big leap for India's digital future.