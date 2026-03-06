Reliance's Jio Platforms plans IPO, aims to raise $4.5 billion
Business
Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries's digital arm, is gearing up to file for its IPO once new SEBI rules drop, aiming to list in early 2026.
The company may sell as little as 2.5% of its shares and could raise up to $4.5 billion, possibly breaking India's all-time IPO record.
Telecom giant's recent profit jump
Jio runs India's largest telecom network and has branched out into AI infrastructure, broadband, home broadband, and business digitization.
With over 500 million subscribers and a recent profit jump of 11%, Jio looks solid heading into the IPO.
Major names involved in the process
Big names like Morgan Stanley are leading the IPO talks. The share sale will mix new stock with offerings from private equity backers.
Google and Meta are among strategic investors in Jio.