Reliance's Jio Platforms plans IPO, aims to raise $4.5 billion Business Mar 06, 2026

Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries's digital arm, is gearing up to file for its IPO once new SEBI rules drop, aiming to list in early 2026.

The company may sell as little as 2.5% of its shares and could raise up to $4.5 billion, possibly breaking India's all-time IPO record.