Reliance's Shein comeback stalls at 6 million monthly users, trailing Myntra
Reliance's big bet on relaunching Shein hasn't quite paid off yet.
Since its comeback in February 2025, the Shein app has plateaued at around 6 million monthly users, nowhere close to Myntra's massive 100 million.
Without access to Shein's original tech, Reliance is finding it tough to match the fast-fashion speed and style that made Shein popular.
Shein downloads down 73%
To keep up, Reliance turned to local manufacturers, but this has led to slower production and more waste.
Meanwhile, rivals like Myntra and Meesho are snapping up price-conscious shoppers.
Even with a 60% year-on-year increase in advertising spending in September, Shein's downloads have dropped by 73%.
Still, Reliance is planning a bigger marketing push next year to try and win back young Indian shoppers after losing ground since the 2020 ban.