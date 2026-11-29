Ren Zhengfei credits Donald Trump for spurring Huawei self-reliance
Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, just thanked Donald Trump for his tough sanctions.
He told The New York Times that being called a "national security threat" back in 2019 actually pushed Huawei to level up its tech game and rely more on itself.
Instead of slowing down, the company doubled down on innovation and building up its own capabilities.
Huawei adopts Ascend processors, $27B R&D
Even with legal troubles in the background, Huawei isn't backing down.
It's now using its own Ascend processors instead of relying on NVIDIA chips and pouring over $27 billion a year into research and development.
Ren believes this homegrown approach could help China get ahead in semiconductor tech, and finally break away from American supply chains for good.