ReNew secures $100 million FMO facility for renewable energy projects

This long-term funding gives ReNew more stability and flexibility to grow its green energy portfolio while also connecting it with global investors.

ReNew's CFO Kailash Vaswani said the 10-year facility gives the company access to stable, long-term capital at a critical stage of its portfolio build-out, while further diversifying its funding sources across international and domestic markets.

FMO says the deal highlights a shared commitment to sustainable and inclusive solutions for India's clean energy future.