ReNew secures $100 million FMO facility for renewable energy projects
ReNew, one of India's leading renewable energy companies, just secured a $100 million financing facility from Dutch bank FMO to support renewable energy projects currently under construction across the ReNew group.
This is FMO's biggest single investment in India's energy sector and their largest 2X-aligned corporate financing in Asia, aimed at supporting both clean energy and women's economic empowerment.
CFO Kailash Vaswani says 10-year facility
This long-term funding gives ReNew more stability and flexibility to grow its green energy portfolio while also connecting it with global investors.
ReNew's CFO Kailash Vaswani said the 10-year facility gives the company access to stable, long-term capital at a critical stage of its portfolio build-out, while further diversifying its funding sources across international and domestic markets.
FMO says the deal highlights a shared commitment to sustainable and inclusive solutions for India's clean energy future.