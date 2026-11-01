Rentomojo profit falls 62.6% to ₹18.19 cr on tax change

Even with profits down, Rentomojo's total income jumped 53.1% to ₹143.79 crore.

Orders shot up by 45%, and the subscriber base grew to 3.24 lakh, up 42.5%.

The company also expanded fast, now running 96 stores across 14 cities (up from 67 last year).

Founder and CEO Geetansh Bamania says they're focused on growing even more while keeping an eye on profitability: "We remain focused on scaling Rentomojo through subscriber growth, better asset utilization and technology, while maintaining strong profitability, cash generation and returns on capital."