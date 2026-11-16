Report: India's IT services safer as AI infrastructure borrows heavily
A new report says India's IT services are looking like a safer bet right now, especially as AI infrastructure companies rack up more debt to keep growing.
While firms like CoreWeave and Nebius are showing off big revenue jumps, they're also borrowing heavily to cover their massive spending needs, raising real questions about how long they can keep it up.
Indian IT firms' steady cash advantage
AI companies such as Anthropic are dealing with huge costs just to stay in the game, even when their IPOs are popular.
Meanwhile, Indian IT firms have an edge because they generate steady cash and don't need as much upfront investment.
As trends shift and more businesses look for tech solutions, this could mean brighter days ahead for India's tech sector, even if traditional IT revenues take a hit from all the AI buzz.