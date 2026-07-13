Reuters poll forecasts China Q2 2026 growth slows to 4.5%
Business
China's economy is losing steam, with Q2 2026 growth expected at just 4.5%, down from 5% last quarter, according to a Reuters poll.
The main reasons? People aren't spending as much at home, private investment is lagging, and the property market is still struggling.
Beijing to boost spending, issue bonds
Exports, especially tech and AI products, are giving China a small lift, but it's not enough to offset domestic problems.
The new forecast puts growth at the lower end of China's yearly target (4.5% to 5%).
To keep things steady in the second half of 2026, Beijing plans to boost government spending and issue more bonds.
Official GDP numbers drop July 15, so we'll soon see how things really stand.