River Mobility opens 1st international Kathmandu store, Indie priced NPR3.7L
Business
River Mobility, the Bengaluru-based electric scooter brand, just opened its first international store in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Teaming up with Vishal Group, they're bringing their flagship Indie scooter, priced at NPR 3.7 lakh (about ₹2.3 lakh), to Nepali streets for the first time.
Kathmandu outlet includes accessories and service
The new Kathmandu outlet isn't just about scooters: you'll also find accessories, merch, and a dedicated service center to keep things running smoothly.
River is eyeing more cities in Nepal as part of its global push.
Back home in India, they already have more than 90 stores and are aiming for over 400 by March 2028, making it easier for more people to hop on an electric ride.