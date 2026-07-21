Rize raises $31 million to cut methane from rice farming
Business
Rize, a sustainable agritech startup, just scored $31 million to help make rice farming less polluting, especially when it comes to methane emissions.
Their approach mixes smart tech, better water use, and climate-friendly rice varieties.
After working across Southeast Asia, Rize now has its sights set on India, one of the world's top rice producers.
Rize to partner with Indian farmers
With this fresh investment, Rize plans to team up with Indian farmers and scale up its eco-friendly methods.
The CEO says working closely with local partners is key for solutions that actually help farmers and the planet.
The company's mission lines up with global climate goals, so this move could be a win for both agriculture and sustainability in India.