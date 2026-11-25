This new gig has RMC building and upgrading substations, adding high-tension lines, and installing more transformers across the state.

CEO and full-time director Ankit Agarwal called it proof of its ability to handle big infrastructure projects.

The deal is almost three times the company's market value and gives a major boost to its business pipeline.

After a tough year with the stock down nearly 70%, this win puts RMC back in the spotlight as an important player in modernizing India's power grid.