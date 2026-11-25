RMC Switchgears stock jumps 20% after ₹522cr Maharashtra LoI
RMC Switchgears's stock shot up 20% on Wednesday, reaching ₹196 per share, the highest it has been in nearly a month.
The sudden rise comes after months of decline and follows the company receiving a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a project worth an estimated ₹522 crore in Maharashtra to upgrade Maharashtra's electricity network.
RMC Switchgears to upgrade Maharashtra grid
This new gig has RMC building and upgrading substations, adding high-tension lines, and installing more transformers across the state.
CEO and full-time director Ankit Agarwal called it proof of its ability to handle big infrastructure projects.
The deal is almost three times the company's market value and gives a major boost to its business pipeline.
After a tough year with the stock down nearly 70%, this win puts RMC back in the spotlight as an important player in modernizing India's power grid.