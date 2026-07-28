RMZ, Colt Data Centres plan ₹1.77L/cr 1.25GW Visakhapatnam data center
Business
RMZ and Colt Data Centres are joining forces to build a huge 1.25-gigawatt data center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The project will spread across 200 acres and cost ₹1.77 lakh crore.
This move follows RMZ's earlier promise to invest big in Andhra's digital and industrial infrastructure.
Rollout in 5 phases to 2036
The new data center will roll out in five phases from 2027 to 2036, with the first phase ready in just over three years.
It's the fifth major data center approved in the state, pushing Andhra Pradesh closer to its goal of becoming a top spot for AI and cloud tech, joining Google, Reliance, Sify, and CtrlS on the map.