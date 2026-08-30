Rob Bonta seeks to block Paramount $81B merger, Ruffalo objects
Business
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is taking legal action to stop Paramount from merging in an $81 billion deal, saying it could hurt competition in Hollywood, even though regulators in the US UK and E.U. have approved it.
Actor Mark Ruffalo is also speaking out against the merger, worried it'll make life tougher for agents.
Critics cite Ruffalo comments, experts skeptical
Bonta's move came after Ruffalo urged state officials to oppose the deal, but some experts think the lawsuit doesn't have much backing since both companies are struggling against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.
Critics are also calling out Bonta for not addressing Ruffalo's controversial comments about Paramount's owners, raising questions about whether this is more about politics than real legal concerns.