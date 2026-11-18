Why vibe-coding start-up Rocket's $50M fundraiser fell apart
What's the story
Rocket, a vibe coding start-up formerly known as DhiWise, is facing a major setback in its fundraising efforts, as per Moneycontrol. The company, which was in advanced talks to raise $40-50 million at a valuation of about $500 million, has seen these plans derailed after discrepancies were found during due diligence by Ernst & Young (EY). The firm had reported an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of around $60 million to prospective investors.
Revenue discrepancy
Major revenue misrepresentation to investors
However, EY's financial due diligence revealed that Rocket's actual ARR was in the single-digit millions.
This indicated a nearly 10-fold overstatement of revenue figures presented to investors.
The consulting firm also flagged "inconsistencies with marketing spending" and discrepancies involving invoices as well as the vendor payments during its audit process.
Leadership uncertainty
Leadership transition adds to challenges
Compounding the situation is the uncertainty surrounding Rocket's leadership. Co-founder Vishal Virani had earlier announced his decision to step back from active duties due to health reasons. This decision was taken midway through the fundraising process, further complicating matters for the start-up and its investors.
Future prospects
Uncertain future ahead for Rocket
With the proposed fundraise off the table, Rocket and its investors are now considering their next steps.
A complete shutdown is among the options being considered.
The start-up, which was seen as one of India's most promising bets in vibe coding, now faces an uncertain future after these revelations about its financial reporting practices.