Rohit Prasad named Boston Dynamics CEO to build 30,000 robots

Boston Dynamics just named Rohit Prasad, former Amazon AI leader, as its new CEO.

He is stepping in as the company shifts gears from cool robot demos to actually building thousands of humanoid robots for real-world use.

The goal? Make 30,000 robots by 2028, most headed to Hyundai and Kia factories.

Right now, each Atlas robot costs over $130,000, but Atlas production is estimated to cost about $30,000 after roughly 50,000 units are made.