Rohit Prasad named Boston Dynamics CEO to build 30,000 robots
Boston Dynamics just named Rohit Prasad, former Amazon AI leader, as its new CEO.
He is stepping in as the company shifts gears from cool robot demos to actually building thousands of humanoid robots for real-world use.
The goal? Make 30,000 robots by 2028, most headed to Hyundai and Kia factories.
Right now, each Atlas robot costs over $130,000, but Atlas production is estimated to cost about $30,000 after roughly 50,000 units are made.
Hyundai Savannah plant adopts humanoid robots
To pull this off, Hyundai's Savannah, Georgia, automotive factory will soon be at least partly a robot factory, with humanoid robots working there.
It is a big change from its demo days and comes after a wave of leadership shakeups at the company.
This new direction is all about making robotics practical (and maybe a bit more affordable) for industries that need them most.