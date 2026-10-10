Rolls-Royce holds 1st board meeting in India, discusses AMCA engine
Big news for India's defense scene: Rolls-Royce, the iconic British engineering company, picked India for its very first board meeting here.
CEO Tufan Erginbilgic even met with Prime Minister Modi to talk about getting more involved in Indian defense, aerospace, and energy projects, especially around the next-generation fighter-jet engine for the AMCA.
Rolls-Royce seeks Reliance Industries engine partnership
The meeting brought top Rolls-Royce leaders together with Indian officials and included a stop at their Bengaluru innovation center.
Rolls-Royce wants to team up with Reliance Industries to build advanced jet engines locally and set up a new turbine complex, giving a boost to Make in India.
Meanwhile, French company Safran is also pitching for the same project, as India looks for reliable partners beyond current US suppliers.