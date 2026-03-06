Rozana raises ₹290cr to expand rural e-commerce platform

Founded by Ankur Dahiya, Adwait Vikram Singh, Mukesh Christopher, and Prithvi Pal Singh, Rozana runs 86 storefronts and uses centralized warehouses. Its network includes 36,000 Sarthis, about 80% of whom are women, serving 22,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana —most users are experiencing online shopping for the first time.

Plans for the future

With this new investment, Rozana plans to expand to 200 stores along the Ganges belt.

They source directly from farmers and local markets to ensure product freshness.

The platform now offers fashion, shoes, toys, home essentials—and expects cosmetics and hardware to take off as rural incomes rise.