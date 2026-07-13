RPG Life Sciences launches Naprosyn ES India's 1st naproxen esomeprazole
Business
RPG Life Sciences just launched Naprosyn ES, the first drug in India to combine naproxen and esomeprazole.
It's designed for people who need long-term pain relief but want to avoid stomach issues, something that's especially important for those who are older or have sensitive guts.
Archerchem exclusive supplier, RPG sole marketer
Developed with Archerchem Healthcare (its exclusive supplier), RPG Life Sciences will be the only company marketing Naprosyn ES across India.
It is planning to use its specialty network and strong distribution channels to get this new option out there.
Interestingly, even with all the buzz, RPG Life Sciences's stock dipped a bit on launch day, but it's still up 27% over the last month.