How to use RuPay credit card for UPI payments

RuPay credit cards have been integrated into the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system. The move allows users to make merchant payments directly from their credit cards using popular UPI apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe , and Paytm. The feature was approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in mid-2022 but has only recently started gaining traction with banks and UPI apps adopting it.

Integration process Linking your RuPay credit card to a UPI app To use a RuPay credit card for UPI payments, users need to link their card with their preferred UPI app. This is done by entering the card details in the app's payment settings and verifying it with an OTP. Once linked, users can set up a unique UPI PIN for transaction authentication. As of now, 16 major banks including HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have supported this integration.

Card compatibility Several credit cards from banks like HDFC, SBI supported Several RuPay credit cards are now compatible with UPI payments. These include popular options like HDFC Bank UPI RuPay, SBI IRCTC Platinum, IndusInd Platinum, Kotak Myntra and Yes Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave. Some of these cards offer attractive rewards and cashback schemes when used through UPI for eligible transactions. This development is also strengthening the foothold of RuPay in a market dominated by global giants Visa and Mastercard.

User advantages Benefits of using RuPay credit cards on UPI Linking a RuPay credit card to UPI gives users the best of both worlds: the convenience of UPI transactions and the rewards associated with regular credit card spending. Transactions made through UPI with the linked credit card are billed to the user's credit card account for that month, making expense tracking easier. You also earn interest on your savings balance, which is usually used for making UPI payments. And, there is no need to carry your physical credit card.