Rupee falls 60 paise to 92.98 against US dollar
The rupee dropped by 60 paise on Friday, ending at 92.98 against the US dollar.
This dip comes as oil prices shot up and Indian stock markets took a tumble.
Traders pointed to strong demand for dollars and its global strength as major reasons behind the rupee's slide.
Houthi attack lifts Brent to $97.19
Crude oil prices climbed after Houthis attacked an Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia, sending Brent crude to $97.19 a barrel.
Even with a record $15.16 billion foreign investment flowing in this month, high oil prices and market jitters kept the pressure on.
Meanwhile, Sensex fell nearly 1,000 points and Nifty dropped over 277 points, so it's not just the rupee feeling the heat right now.