Indian rupee hits 1-month low against dollar: What's the reason?
What's the story
The Indian rupee fell to its lowest level in over a month today, trading at 95.76 per US dollar. The decline was triggered by renewed tensions in the Middle East and Iran's claim of closing the Strait of Hormuz, which drove up oil prices. State-run banks were seen selling dollars, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to limit further depreciation.
Currency outlook
Traders expect rupee could test levels above 96.50
Traders expect the rupee could test levels above 96.50 against the dollar amid rising geopolitical tensions. A foreign bank trader said, "Markets had largely taken off the risk of severe escalation in the Gulf, but with that back on the table, USD/INR could test 96.50 and above levels." The RBI is expected to continue intervening to curb volatility without fixing a specific currency level.
Global impact
US dollar strengthens against most major currencies
The geopolitical tensions have also impacted global markets, with the US dollar strengthening against most major currencies. The dollar rose 0.1% against the Japanese yen and weakened 0.1% against both the euro and British pound. Asian currencies traded mixed, with Indonesia's rupiah emerging as a top performer while South Korea's won was the weakest in the region.
Trade implications
Brent crude oil prices rise above $79 a barrel
Brent crude oil prices have shot up over $79 a barrel after Iran's announcement. This has raised concerns for major energy importers like India and could trigger portfolio outflows if prices continue to rise. India's upcoming merchandise trade and consumer inflation data will be closely watched as they may indicate the impact of these oil price fluctuations on the current account.