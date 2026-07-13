The decline was triggered by renewed tensions in the Middle East

Indian rupee hits 1-month low against dollar: What's the reason?

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:07 pm Jul 13, 202601:07 pm

What's the story

The Indian rupee fell to its lowest level in over a month today, trading at 95.76 per US dollar. The decline was triggered by renewed tensions in the Middle East and Iran's claim of closing the Strait of Hormuz, which drove up oil prices. State-run banks were seen selling dollars, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to limit further depreciation.