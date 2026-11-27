Rupee opens at 92.52 per US dollar amid $96 oil
The rupee opened a bit weaker at 92.52 to the US dollar on Friday, November 27, mainly because global oil prices have shot up more than $96 a barrel.
Since India imports most of its energy, pricier oil means more US dollars are needed, putting extra pressure on the currency.
Foreign inflows bolster Indian rupee
Even with these challenges, foreign investors have been pouring money into Indian stocks, more than $600 million on Thursday and nearly $16 billion for November so far.
This steady inflow is helping balance out earlier losses and shows that global investors are feeling good about India's economic outlook, especially as some shift focus from AI to Indian markets.
The result? Despite outside pressures, the rupee is holding up better than expected thanks to strong investor support at home.