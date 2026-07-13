Rupee opens at 95.70 against US dollar, slips 37 paise

Rupee ranged 94.96 to 95.60

Last week, the rupee bounced between 94.96 and 95.60, tracking wild swings in oil prices.

Experts say this week could see more ups and downs as investors watch how U.S.-Iran issues affect global oil supplies.

Even though it's weaker against the dollar today, the rupee is holding up better showing just how mixed things are for India's economy right now.