Rupee slips to 95.77 after Iran closes Strait of Hormuz Business Jul 13, 2026

The rupee kicked off the week on a rough note, slipping to 95.77 against the US dollar after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for global oil shipments.

This move sent Brent crude prices up by over 4% and put extra pressure on the rupee, while the US dollar also got a bit stronger.