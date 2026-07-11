Russia's diesel export ban triggers global price surge
What's the story
Russia's recent ban on diesel exports has sent shockwaves through the global energy market, exacerbating existing fuel shortages and driving prices up. The move has pushed European gasoil futures to record highs against Brent crude oil. The US also witnessed a significant spike in diesel futures on Wednesday, highlighting the interconnectedness of global oil supply chains.
Economic impact
Diesel's importance to the global economy
Diesel, which accounts for the largest share of global oil consumption, has a wide range of applications from industrial machinery and farm equipment to heavy transport and electricity generation. This makes any price hike in diesel have ripple effects across the global economy. The supply has been tight for years due to strong post-pandemic demand and output reductions that accompanied refinery closures in the West.
Supply disruption
Russia's export ban amid domestic shortages
As the world's second-largest diesel exporter after the US, Russia's export ban has major implications for global fuel supplies. The country's exports were already slowing down due to domestic shortages caused by Ukrainian drone strikes. From July 1-10, diesel and gasoil loadings from Russia were just 234,000 barrels per day (bpd), a sharp decline from June's 400,000 bpd and far below the 2025 average of around 817,000 bpd.
Geopolitical factors
Renewed US-Iran tensions and US diesel inventory draw
The situation has been further complicated by renewed US-Iran tensions, which have raised concerns over vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz and their impact on Middle Eastern exports. US government data showed an inventory draw of more than 4.5 million barrels of diesel last week to 97.8 million as of July 3, or 6% below the five-year average.
Price surge
Record high diesel prices in the US and Europe
Despite the US and Europe no longer importing fuel from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow's export ban has pushed diesel prices up in both regions. On Wednesday, US ultra-low sulfur diesel futures surged 11% to $154 a barrel, or an $80 per barrel premium to WTI crude. European low-sulfur gasoil futures also hit an all-time high premium against Brent crude futures at $60.77 a barrel on Wednesday.
Market competition
Global supply crunch and potential knock-on effects
The loss of Russian exports has created a global supply crunch, forcing regular customers like Brazil and Turkey to compete with European countries and other importers for US cargoes. This could have knock-on effects on the power and agriculture sectors. Vortexa analyst Mick Strautmann warned that if Turkey kept its own production for domestic use, it would cut off a source of diesel used to generate power in the Mediterranean during peak summer demand.