Russia's diesel export ban triggers global price surge

Market competition

Global supply crunch and potential knock-on effects

The loss of Russian exports has created a global supply crunch, forcing regular customers like Brazil and Turkey to compete with European countries and other importers for US cargoes. This could have knock-on effects on the power and agriculture sectors. Vortexa analyst Mick Strautmann warned that if Turkey kept its own production for domestic use, it would cut off a source of diesel used to generate power in the Mediterranean during peak summer demand.